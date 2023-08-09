JP Morgan Maintains Rapid7 (RPD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.30% from its latest reported closing price of 39.79.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is 802MM, an increase of 9.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.20%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 64,227K shares. The put/call ratio of RPD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,715K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing an increase of 17.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 38.72% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,320K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,077K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares, representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 15.43% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,885K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares, representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,742K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.87% over the last quarter.

Rapid7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

