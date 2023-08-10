News & Insights

JP Morgan Maintains QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Neutral Recommendation

August 10, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

August 10, 2023

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuidelOrtho is 126.99. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 66.48% from its latest reported closing price of 76.28.

The projected annual revenue for QuidelOrtho is 2,857MM, a decrease of 9.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QDEL is 1.02%, an increase of 31.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 556K shares. QDEL / QuidelOrtho Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of QDEL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QDEL / QuidelOrtho Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Norges Bank holds 401K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 89K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 132.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 60.18% over the last quarter.

Birchview Capital holds 65K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QuidelOrtho Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a major American manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare products that are sold worldwide.



