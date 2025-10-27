JP Morgan Maintains Procter & Gamble (PG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $174.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.65 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of $152.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 88,021MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.64%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 1,813,834K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,397K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,551K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,156K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59,416K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,355K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 32,009K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 31,331K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,459K shares , representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 80.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.