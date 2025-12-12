JP Morgan Maintains Portland General Electric (POR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is $49.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of $47.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is 2,705MM, a decrease of 22.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POR is 0.23%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 140,025K shares. The put/call ratio of POR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,097K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,108K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 0.67% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 4,382K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares , representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 34.38% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,337K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 3.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,567K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 14.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,511K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 17.81% over the last quarter.

