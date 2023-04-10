JP Morgan Maintains PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $164.86. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.90% from its latest reported closing price of $122.21.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is $23,502MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beverly Hills Private Wealth holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Financial Advocates Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 96.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 42.59% over the last quarter.

Buckingham Strategic Partners holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 78.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 22.26% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,778K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Foster & Motley holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 12.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2356 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.51%, an increase of 29.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 396,140K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

