JP Morgan Maintains Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.93% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 79.56. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.93% from its latest reported closing price of 64.72.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 1,871MM, an increase of 16.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.25%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 74,904K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,248K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,041K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,614K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 925.46% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,409K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 13.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,328K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,268K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Background Information

