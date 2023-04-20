JP Morgan Maintains Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $80.58. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.25% from its latest reported closing price of $56.25.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $1,871MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Mid Cap Index Fund Class I holds 39K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 17.08% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Leeward Investments, LLC - MA holds 402K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 76,480K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

