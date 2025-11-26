JP Morgan Maintains Philip Morris International (PM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.01% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Philip Morris International is $187.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.01% from its latest reported closing price of $157.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Philip Morris International is 35,418MM, a decrease of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philip Morris International. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PM is 0.59%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 1,657,398K shares. The put/call ratio of PM is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 128,776K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 89,151K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 15.68% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 54,982K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,698K shares , representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,066K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PM by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,254K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,918K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 91.13% over the last quarter.

