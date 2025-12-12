JP Morgan Maintains PG&E (PCG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.59% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for PG&E is $21.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.59% from its latest reported closing price of $15.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PG&E is 24,556MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.39%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 2,476,188K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 123,421K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,551K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 68,931K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,318K shares , representing an increase of 45.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 87.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,801K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,487K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 26.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,381K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,951K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61,002K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,080K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 44.77% over the last quarter.

