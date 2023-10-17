JP Morgan Maintains PG&E (PCG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PG&E is 19.85. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of 16.41.

The projected annual revenue for PG&E is 23,495MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1323 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.51%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 2,291,993K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 129,917K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,712K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 101,022K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,565K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 93,898K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,502K shares, representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 43.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,189K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,655K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 65,342K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,274K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 26.23% over the last quarter.

PG&E Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

