JP Morgan Maintains Perrigo (PRGO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perrigo is 50.49. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of 39.94.

The projected annual revenue for Perrigo is 4,847MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perrigo. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGO is 0.33%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 150,765K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 9,348K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,167K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 0.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,154K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 3,960K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 62.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 34.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,524K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGO by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Perrigo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

