JP Morgan Maintains Penumbra (PEN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.10% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is $320.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $268.66 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.10% from its latest reported closing price of $264.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is 1,298MM, a decrease of 2.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.25%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 44,649K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,374K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 0.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,261K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 12.47% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,080K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing a decrease of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 909K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 66.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.