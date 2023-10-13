JP Morgan Maintains Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is 171.77. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of 150.26.

The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 27,295MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.25.

Penske Automotive Group Declares $0.72 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $150.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.21%, an increase of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.51% to 20,870K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,461K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,024K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 8.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 10.15% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 522K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Penske Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

