JP Morgan Maintains Pegasystems (PEGA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Pegasystems (NasdaqGS:PEGA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.49% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is $71.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.59 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.49% from its latest reported closing price of $57.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,698MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.27%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 119,890K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,987K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 80.90% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,614K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,392K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing a decrease of 19.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 81.02% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,380K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 41.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.