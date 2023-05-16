JP Morgan Maintains PBF Energy Inc - (PBF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of PBF Energy Inc - (NYSE:PBF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy Inc - is 50.44. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.85% from its latest reported closing price of 36.33.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy Inc - is 38,131MM, a decrease of 18.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.33.

PBF Energy Inc - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $36.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 20.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.07 (n=114).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.27%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 122,109K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,603K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 18.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,530K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 236.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,421K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 88.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,054K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,001K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 1.78% over the last quarter.

PBF Energy Background Information

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

