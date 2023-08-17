JP Morgan Maintains Paycor HCM (PYCR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycor HCM is 31.14. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 36.18% from its latest reported closing price of 22.87.

The projected annual revenue for Paycor HCM is 638MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycor HCM. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYCR is 0.18%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 91,306K shares. The put/call ratio of PYCR is 2.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,558K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,353K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 8.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,975K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,678K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 4,581K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,008K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYCR by 90.90% over the last quarter.

Paycor HCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Its HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is its focus on business leaders. For 30 years, Paycor has been listening to and partnering with leaders, so the company knows what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

