JP Morgan Maintains Pattern Group (PTRN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Pattern Group (NasdaqGS:PTRN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pattern Group is $18.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of $18.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pattern Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 900.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of PTRN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,909K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Steadview Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 200K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Copia Wealth Management holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

