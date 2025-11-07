Stocks
PTRN

JP Morgan Maintains Pattern Group (PTRN) Overweight Recommendation

November 07, 2025 — 07:06 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Pattern Group (NasdaqGS:PTRN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pattern Group is $18.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of $18.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pattern Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 900.00% in the last quarter. PTRN / Pattern Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PTRN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,909K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Steadview Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 200K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Copia Wealth Management holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Pattern Group Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Pattern Group Inc.-> See our take on Pattern Group Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.