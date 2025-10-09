JP Morgan Maintains Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Palomar Holdings (NasdaqGS:PLMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings is $170.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.98% from its latest reported closing price of $119.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings is 1,856MM, an increase of 172.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 13.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.27%, an increase of 11.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 31,522K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,593K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 8.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 846K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 798K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 70.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 237.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 658K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 2.46% over the last quarter.

