JP Morgan Maintains PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of PagSeguro Digital with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.88% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital is $14.76. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 86.88% from its latest reported closing price of $7.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital is $20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 159K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 580K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 78.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 199.14% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 635.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,754K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares, representing an increase of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 12.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.37%, a decrease of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 209,525K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

See all PagSeguro Digital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.