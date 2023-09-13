JP Morgan Maintains PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (PAGS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (NYSE:PAGS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 12.61. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 40.40% from its latest reported closing price of 8.98.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 20,289MM, an increase of 32.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd -. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 18.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.29%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 214,553K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,569K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,548K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 2.59% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 11,549K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,296K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 11,262K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 147.16% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

