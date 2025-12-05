JP Morgan Maintains Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.76% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is $229.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.38 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from its latest reported closing price of $196.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 8,657MM, a decrease of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.20%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 99,670K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,395K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,085K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 87.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,893K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,744K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 7.37% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,548K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 1.53% over the last quarter.

