JP Morgan Maintains Outfront Media (OUT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.89% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outfront Media is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 85.89% from its latest reported closing price of 8.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outfront Media is 1,962MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

Outfront Media Declares $0.30 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $8.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.88%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 12.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.31 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 3.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outfront Media. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 189,507K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,388K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,335K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,376K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,923K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 640.76% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,260K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,133K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,963K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,106K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Outfront Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.