JP Morgan Maintains Oshkosh (OSK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is 93.65. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1.71% from its latest reported closing price of 92.07.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is 8,646MM, a decrease of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 68,273K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,413K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,865K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,558K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 46.07% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,358K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,095K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

