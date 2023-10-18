JP Morgan Maintains Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (OPCH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:OPCH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.90% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares is 42.55. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.90% from its latest reported closing price of 33.01.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares is 4,373MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 193,845K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,361K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 1.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,017K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,163K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,453K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing an increase of 34.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 34.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,409K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Toms Capital Investment Management holds 4,391K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

Option Care Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

