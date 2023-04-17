JP Morgan Maintains Oportun Financial (OPRT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.66% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oportun Financial is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 72.66% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84.

The projected annual revenue for Oportun Financial is $1,161MM, an increase of 35.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 49K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 42.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 127.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 293.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 77.42% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 25.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 63.80% over the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Series holds 46K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESML - iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 44.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 84.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRT is 0.08%, an increase of 69.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 25,900K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oportun Financial Background Information

Oportun Financial Corp. is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $9.8 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states.

