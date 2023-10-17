JP Morgan Maintains Openlane (KAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Openlane (NYSE:KAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.67% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Openlane is 18.19. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.67% from its latest reported closing price of 14.59.

The projected annual revenue for Openlane is 1,672MM, an increase of 4.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Openlane. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAR is 0.14%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 123,274K shares. The put/call ratio of KAR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 8,272K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 8.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,664K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,943K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 5,612K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,699K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 4,886K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,996K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 4,636K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 9.51% over the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through its auctions in 2020. The Company's integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe.

