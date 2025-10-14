JP Morgan Maintains OPENLANE (KAR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.96% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for OPENLANE is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.96% from its latest reported closing price of $26.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OPENLANE is 1,864MM, an increase of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPENLANE. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAR is 0.24%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 136,695K shares. The put/call ratio of KAR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 10,306K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,926K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 23.66% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,404K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,602K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,591K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,566K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares , representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 45.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,500K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 14.21% over the last quarter.

