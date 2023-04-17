JP Morgan Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $53.35. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.41% from its latest reported closing price of $37.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is $3,703MM, an increase of 32.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

OneMain Holdings Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $37.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.01%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 36.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Proequities holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 86K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 73.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 37.89% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 759K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 26.97% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Portfolio holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 88.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 125,071K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

See all OneMain Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.