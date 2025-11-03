JP Morgan Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.24% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $65.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.24% from its latest reported closing price of $61.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,804MM, an increase of 31.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.29%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.40% to 136,652K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,294K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,255K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 7,870K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,344K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 25.08% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,760K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,854K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,168K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.