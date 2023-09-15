JP Morgan Maintains Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 67.90% from its latest reported closing price of 12.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 46.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLMA is 0.13%, an increase of 111.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.67% to 37,290K shares. The put/call ratio of OLMA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,612K shares representing 18.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,744K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,731K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares, representing an increase of 36.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 232.29% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,082K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,339K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing a decrease of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 105.19% over the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an oral therapy with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist, and a selective ER degrader (SERD). OP-1250, both as a monotherapy and in combination with inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinase4 (CDK4)/6 demonstrated robust tumour shrinkage in several xenograft models, including a breast cancer brain metastasis model.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.