JP Morgan Maintains Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (NasdaqGS:ODFL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $164.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of $144.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 7,590MM, an increase of 34.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.24%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 182,608K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,366K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,814K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 12.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,124K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,041K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,429K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,651K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,279K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,021K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 14.80% over the last quarter.

