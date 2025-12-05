JP Morgan Maintains Nucor (NUE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nucor is $170.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.25 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.86% from its latest reported closing price of $162.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 35,038MM, an increase of 9.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.18%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 195,471K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,319K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,496K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 38.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,418K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,549K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 6,408K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,029K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 49.18% over the last quarter.

