JP Morgan Maintains Nu Holdings (NU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.31% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings is $18.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.59 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.31% from its latest reported closing price of $15.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings is 11,456MM, an increase of 80.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.08%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 3,311,932K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 251,460K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260,982K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 184,607K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194,881K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 93,387K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,440K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 74,479K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,819K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 69,087K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.