JP Morgan Maintains NovoCure (NVCR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of NovoCure (NasdaqGS:NVCR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NovoCure is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from its latest reported closing price of $13.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NovoCure is 615MM, a decrease of 2.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovoCure. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCR is 0.09%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 112,016K shares. The put/call ratio of NVCR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,904K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,521K shares , representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,383K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares , representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 9.67% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,452K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 5.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,748K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,340K shares , representing a decrease of 75.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 50.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,441K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 10.10% over the last quarter.

