JP Morgan Maintains Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NOK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NOK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt is $5.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.44 to a high of $7.31. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of $6.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt is 26,390MM, an increase of 33.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.12%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 695,072K shares. The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 108,137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,179K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 9.28% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 85,436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,160K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 68,662K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,462K shares , representing a decrease of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 38,528K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 28,942K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,004K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 22.59% over the last quarter.

