JP Morgan Maintains NMI Holdings (NMIH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings is $27.69. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.44% from its latest reported closing price of $23.18.

The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings is $547MM, an increase of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSCVX - CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Angel Oak Strategic Credit Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 226K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 14,867K shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,811K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 5.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 97,978K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

NMI Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NMI Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.

