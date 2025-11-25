JP Morgan Maintains News (NWSA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of News (NasdaqGS:NWSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.68% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for News is $36.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.99 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 44.68% from its latest reported closing price of $25.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for News is 11,028MM, an increase of 29.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,136 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWSA is 0.26%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 436,683K shares. The put/call ratio of NWSA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 28,796K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,171K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,730K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,117K shares , representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 56.79% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 14,876K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,661K shares , representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 62.18% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 14,009K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,651K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,826K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,877K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 2.95% over the last quarter.

