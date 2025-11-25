JP Morgan Maintains News (NWS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of News (NasdaqGS:NWS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.98% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for News is $41.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.64 to a high of $51.04. The average price target represents an increase of 42.98% from its latest reported closing price of $28.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for News is 11,349MM, an increase of 33.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWS is 0.08%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.16% to 95,718K shares. The put/call ratio of NWS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOF holds 9,782K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 9,169K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,424K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 6,017K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,863K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 4.16% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 3,822K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,603K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWS by 39.53% over the last quarter.

