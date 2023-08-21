JP Morgan Maintains News Corp - (NWSA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of News Corp - (NASDAQ:NWSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for News Corp - is 23.82. The forecasts range from a low of 17.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of 20.76.

The projected annual revenue for News Corp - is 10,753MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in News Corp -. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWSA is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 230,096K shares. The put/call ratio of NWSA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 31,493K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,637K shares, representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 159.25% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 16,956K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,609K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,677K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 9,923K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,467K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 1.79% over the last quarter.

SOF holds 9,782K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

News Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

News Corp is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide.

