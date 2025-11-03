JP Morgan Maintains Newell Brands (NWL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Newell Brands (NasdaqGS:NWL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.36% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is $6.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 116.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is 9,512MM, an increase of 31.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWL is 0.09%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 525,403K shares. The put/call ratio of NWL is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 48,374K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,739K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 25,986K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,459K shares , representing an increase of 32.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 31.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,972K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,783K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,765K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,592K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 85.71% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 18,671K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,122K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.