JP Morgan Maintains Navient (NAVI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is $18.76. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.85% from its latest reported closing price of $16.19.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is $917MM, a decrease of 44.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 10.39% over the last quarter.

CSB - VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 0.15% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 400 Stock Portfolio holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 99.98% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 170K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 0.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.12%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.51% to 133,391K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 11.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

