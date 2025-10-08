JP Morgan Maintains Navient Corporation - Preferred Security (JSM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Navient Corporation - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:JSM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Navient Corporation - Preferred Security is $21.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.48 to a high of $28.96. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of $19.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navient Corporation - Preferred Security is 1,051MM, an increase of 79.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient Corporation - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSM is 0.59%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.13% to 2,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 971K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSM by 5.13% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSM by 3.51% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 278K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 18.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSM by 16.10% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 234K shares. No change in the last quarter.

