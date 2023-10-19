JP Morgan Maintains Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NDAQ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NASDAQ:NDAQ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.49% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is 60.77. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.49% from its latest reported closing price of 51.29.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is 3,809MM, a decrease of 36.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq Inc - 144A. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 412,620K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 28,364K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,280K shares, representing a decrease of 20.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 27.34% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 14,394K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,416K shares, representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 9.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,212K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,107K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,657K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,199K shares, representing a decrease of 52.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 44.18% over the last quarter.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

