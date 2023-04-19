JP Morgan Maintains MSCI (MSCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSCI is $580.47. The forecasts range from a low of $525.20 to a high of $641.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of $544.46.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is $2,482MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dana Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Mid-cap Growth Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 134.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 55.05% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 70.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 35.38% over the last quarter.

SPINX - SIIT S&P 500 Index Fund - holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 10.04% over the last quarter.

CUSUX - Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 6.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1691 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.49%, an increase of 17.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 89,391K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

MSCI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

