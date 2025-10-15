JP Morgan Maintains MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $92.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.52 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.36% from its latest reported closing price of $85.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is 4,205MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63, an increase of 0.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.20%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 61,623K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,743K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,736K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,728K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 1.41% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,718K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 13.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,452K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 2.85% over the last quarter.

