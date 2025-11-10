JP Morgan Maintains Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is $18.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of $16.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is 358MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSDL is 0.18%, an increase of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 30,518K shares. The put/call ratio of MSDL is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR holds 1,830K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 16.35% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 13.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 821K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Muzinich holds 585K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.