JP Morgan Maintains Monday.Com (MNDY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monday.Com is 199.79. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from its latest reported closing price of 152.49.

The projected annual revenue for Monday.Com is 676MM, an increase of 18.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monday.Com. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 27.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 1.22%, an increase of 37.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 38,274K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 10,617K shares representing 21.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,721K shares, representing a decrease of 29.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 96,597.96% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 4,246K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,684K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 49.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 116.28% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,115K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 55.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 151.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,997K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 76.68% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

