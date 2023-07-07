JP Morgan Maintains Molina Healthcare (MOH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is 350.95. The forecasts range from a low of 292.90 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of 300.54.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is 33,345MM, an increase of 5.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.24%, a decrease of 17.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 65,472K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,299K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,787K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing an increase of 37.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 20.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,603K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing an increase of 28.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 12.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,158K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 24.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,965K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

