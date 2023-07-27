JP Morgan Maintains Moelis & Co - (MC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Moelis & Co - (NYSE:MC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.20% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis & Co - is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.20% from its latest reported closing price of 52.01.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & Co - is 1,099MM, an increase of 35.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis & Co -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 80,782K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,011K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,738K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,537K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 7.19% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,556K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 3.13% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 2,814K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 2,590K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 101,580.24% over the last quarter.

Moelis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

