JP Morgan Maintains Moderna (MRNA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $231.18. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $531.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.91% from its latest reported closing price of $155.25.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is $8,915MM, a decrease of 53.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mark Asset Management holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 77.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 521.76% over the last quarter.

BBUS - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 9.53% over the last quarter.

EVSAX - Wells Fargo Disciplined U.S. Core Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 12.70% over the last quarter.

National Pension Service holds 498K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 40.83% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Equity Index Fund Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.45%, an increase of 23.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 264,913K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

